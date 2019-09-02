How do NC price-gouging laws work and how to report violators

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Even though Dorian is days from possible arrival in North Carolina, the state’s price gouging law is already in effect.

It kicked in last week when Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency.

Here’s how the state’s price gouging laws work.

Even before we see storm conditions, the state’s price gouging law “prevents excessive and unreasonable prices” from being charged.

“The most important role of the price gouging statute is to deter companies from their worst impulses,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

Price gouging can involve anything from gasoline to groceries to hotels and even rental cars.

After the twin hurricanes of Michael and Florence struck this state with-in two weeks of each other last year, the attorney general’s office dealt with over 1,500 price gouging complaints.

“There are people out there with bad intentions and they will take advantage of people’s most desperate situations,” said Stein.

The state’s price gouging law includes all levels “of the supply chain from the manufacturer to the distributor to the retailer”

Violators can be fined up to $5,000 for each infraction

North Carolina has one of the strongest price gouging laws in the county which allows you to you can report price gouging online here or by phone at: 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

If you think you’ve been victimized keep your receipts or other proof of payments and file a complaint with the attorney general’s office.

