Hurricane Dorian | 3 likely scenarios for North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Hurricane Dorian starting its trek north towards the Carolinas – CBS 17 meteorologist Paul Heggen says there are three likely scenarios ahead.

The “cone of uncertainty” still includes the possibility of a coastal or slightly-inland track, and the possibility of a turn into the Atlantic Ocean.

The odds that Dorian takes a path inland of the coast are decreasing, but not zero.

And it’s still possible the storm takes a harder right turn and heads out into the Atlantic.

The forecast model data is in good agreement overall with the National Hurricane Center’s forecast path.

As tightly clustered as these projected tracks are, they each spell a world of difference for the impact on central North Carolina.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dorian is forecast to pass the Outer Banks early Friday morning. A Hurricane Watch is in place for the North Carolina coast from the South Carolina line to Duck.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now