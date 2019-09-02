1  of  2
Hurricane Dorian evacuations causing backups on NC interstates

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Some southern areas along the east coast of the United States are already encouraging evacuations as Hurricane Dorian slowly approaches landfall in Florida.

Dorian’s path, as of 2 p.m. Monday, is in a west-northwest direction. Its track is forecasted to take it along the east coast with it likely arriving in North Carolina by Thursday morning.

Evacuations — whether mandatory or voluntary — have created congestion on some interstates that run through North Carolina. CBS 17’s Zak Dahlheimer reported stop-and-go traffic on Interstate 95 northbound in Cumberland County. He also noticed plenty of people at the county’s rest stop.

As of Thursday afternoon, evacuations in North Carolina were scarce. UNC-Wilmington canceled classes and ordered students to leave.

