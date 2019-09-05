Hurricane Dorian on its way, conditions to deteriorate in central NC throughout the day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane Dorian returned to Category 3 status Wednesday night as its winds ticked up to 115 mph, according to the 11 p.m. advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center. The 5 a.m. advisory maintained that estimate, making Dorian a major hurricane.

Dorian continues its northern track — exactly when it turns toward the northeast will determine how close to the coastline Dorian will come. It is increasingly likely that Dorian will make landfall somewhere in North Carolina. If Dorian is still a category 3 hurricane at landfall, it would be the first major hurricane to make landfall in North Carolina since Hurricane Fran in 1996. The 5 a.m. forecast shows Dorian weakening slightly today, to Category 2 status along the North Carolina coast.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect from north of the Savannah River to the Virginia/North Carolina line.

A Storm Surge Warning has been extended to from South Carolina to the Virginia/North Carolina line, too.

While central North Carolina is no longer within the “cone of uncertainty” outlined by the National Hurricane Center, significant impacts are still likely. A track to the west of the forecast path would result in heavier rain and an isolated tornado threat in the CBS 17 viewing area, while a track farther offshore would minimize the local impact.

The current rainfall forecast shows that central North Carolina will be squarely in the transition zone, between very low amounts to the west/northwest, and torrential rain closer to the coast.

Gusty winds will be possible, especially east of Interstate 95. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the southeastern half of central North Carolina, including Wake county, where 40 to 60 mph wind gusts will be possible.

Tropical storm-force wind gusts (39+mph) could result in sporadic power outages. Overall, the greatest threat of widespread wind damage associated with Dorian will remain much closer to the coast and the center of circulation.

Keep in mind, any small change to the track of Dorian could result in larger shifts to the rainfall map AND the pattern of damaging wind gusts. For now, rainfall amounts raining from near an inch north and west of I-85 to over eight inches east of I-95 are possible.

