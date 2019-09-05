1  of  2
CBS 17 Interactive Radar tracks Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian rain totals

Hurricane

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane Dorian is forecast to dump several inches of rain on some part of eastern and central North Carolina.

The National Weather Service is releasing rainfall totals throughout the day Thursday.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday:

  • Calabash – 4.46″
  • Clinton – 1.24″
  • Fayetteville – 0.51″
  • Simons AAF – 1.40″
  • Goldsboro – 0.53″
  • Myrtle Beach – 5.04″
  • Pawleys Island – 9.81
  • Raleigh-Durham Airport – 0.13″
  • Sharlotte – 2 to 3 inches
  • NWS Raleigh office – 0.17″
  • Wilmington – 8.97″

