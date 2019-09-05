Hurricane Dorian rain totals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane Dorian is forecast to dump several inches of rain on some part of eastern and central North Carolina.
The National Weather Service is releasing rainfall totals throughout the day Thursday.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday:
- Calabash – 4.46″
- Clinton – 1.24″
- Fayetteville – 0.51″
- Simons AAF – 1.40″
- Goldsboro – 0.53″
- Myrtle Beach – 5.04″
- Pawleys Island – 9.81
- Raleigh-Durham Airport – 0.13″
- Sharlotte – 2 to 3 inches
- NWS Raleigh office – 0.17″
- Wilmington – 8.97″
