Hurricane Dorian rain totals

EMERALD ISLE, NC (WNCT) Officials said that a possible waterspout/tornado touched land and caused severe damage to property in the Town of Emerald Isle on Thursday morning.

According to a post on the Town of Emerald Isle's official Facebook page, the possible waterspout/tornado touched down just after 9:00 a.m. Thursday, damaging homes and property near Islander Drive and Reed Drive.

Town officials said no injuries from the possible tornado have been reported at this time, but Boardwalk RV Park is severely damaged.