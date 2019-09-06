Hurricane Dorian spares Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – Families and tourists were allowed back on Wrightsville Beach Friday after a mandatory evacuation ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Officials opened the bridge to the island at 9 a.m. Friday to residents and 11 a.m. to tourists

“We’re just un-boarding now and thankful that we did it. We feel like we were cautious and careful, but blessed that nothing came of it,” said Ellen Roberson.

CBS 17 spoke with Roberson Tuesday as she and her family boarded up their home ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

They left Wrightsville Beach after mandatory evacuation orders went into effect Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

Officials were concerned with storm surge and high winds from Dorian.

On Friday, Wrightsville Beach police say only minimal flooding was reported, and no storm surge.

Roberson says she breathed a sigh of relief Friday driving back onto the island Friday.

“You’re maybe a little bit anxious to know how the storm affected your property, but we were pleasantly surprised to come across the bridge and not see anything out of place even across the waterway,” she said.

Energy crews spent Friday trying to restore power on the island.

Duke Energy says at its peak, 25,000 customers in New Hanover County were without power during Dorian.

“When we had those gusts it sounds like a freight train and then we lost power for about seven hours,” said David Zub.

Zub and his family rode out the storm in Wilmington.

Having weathered Florence last year, his family was prepared for whatever happened this year.

“Having been through this a few times knowing ‘okay what’s the most important stuff if we have to bail out in a hurry?’ We have that ready if we’re going to hunker down,” said Zub.

Roberson is grateful they didn’t feel this storm’s full force, but is already preparing for the next one.

“We all know that until November you’re not really safe. So we were going to leave some of the boards out in case,” she said.

