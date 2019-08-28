Hurricane Dorian update – 5 pm August 28

Skip to content
CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
Local Originals
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Florida dad accused of shaking infant to death after the boy defecated on him
Why are dead vultures strung to light posts at Falls Lake?
New California lab seeks cure to deadly citrus disease
The Latest: Man convicted of killing ex-wife’s Texas family
Weather
Hurricane Dorian
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video Central
Live newscasts
Live Events
Latest Video
Top Stories
SNEAK PEEK: CBS 17 checks out Raleigh’s first Wegmans
Top Stories
Snickers made special pecan bar for fall, but it’s already sold out
Top Stories
Police Tesla runs out of battery during high-speed pursuit
Bear photobombs couple’s wedding photos
Middle school bullying victim dies more than a week after fight
Proposal would allow only certain service members to be buried at Arlington Cemetery
Sports
The Big Game
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
The Blitz
Black & Blue Huddle
Top Stories
J. Lo, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
Top Stories
Christian McCaffrey named FedEx Ground Player of the Week
Top Stories
And this one belongs to Marty: Brennaman calls final game
NCAA hits Ga Tech with postseason ban, 4 years of probation
Post-Bolt worlds: track enters new territory minus Usain
ACC releases full 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
The Mel Robbins Show
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Hurricane Dorian update – 5 pm August 28
Hurricane
by:
CBS 17 Digital Desk
Posted:
Aug 28, 2019 / 11:56 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 26, 2019 / 11:58 AM EDT
Previous Eye on the Storm shows
Eye on the Storm | Sept. 18
Eye on the Storm | Hurricane Dorian | Aug. 29
Eye on the Storm | Hurricane Dorian | Aug. 28
Eye on the Storm | Aug. 21
Eye on the Storm | Aug. 14
Eye on the Storm | August 7
Eye on the Storm | July 31
Eye on the Storm | July 24
Eye on the Storm | July 17
Eye on the Storm | July 10
More Eye on the Storm shows
Trending Stories
Wake County man pulled woman into car by her backpack before raping her, police say
Mother allegedly left baby boy in stranger’s arms, said he ‘would be better off’
Their unborn baby tested positive for meth. Then they learned their house was once a meth lab.
Unsealed warrants point to more victims of NC principal accused of having sex with students
Off-duty Cary police officer shoots, kills dog during attack in Fuquay-Varina
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps