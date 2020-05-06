Hurricane preparedness week: Get an insurance checkup before hurricane season begins

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane season begins June 1 and now is the time to get you and your family prepared.

The National Weather Service says now is a good time to check in with your insurance agency to make sure you have enough homeowners insurance to repair or even replace your home.

It’s a good idea to also get coverage for your car or boat.

According to the NWS, standard homeowners insurance does not cover flooding. You will need a separate insurance policy whether you are a homeowner or renter. This is a process and can take up to 30 days to get done.

Lastly, know where your insurance documents and contact information are located and take them with you if you have to evacuate. Include these items in your supplies kit.

The National Flood Insurance program said it’s extending policy renewals up to 120 days because of the pandemic. The new expiration date is June 15.

Click here for more information on the National Flood Insurance Program.

