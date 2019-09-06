Knightdale Fire Department assisting with Dorian recovery at NC coast

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Knightdale Fire Department has sent a team to the coast of North Carolina to assist other agencies in Hurricane Dorian recovery.

According to a Facebook post, the department sent a team to support and supplement local fire response activities in Carteret County.

Currently, the team is on Harkers Island helping with local storm response.

Hurricane Dorian left more than 100,000 people without power in the Carolinas and spawned damage across the NC coast.

