’Last thing I remember was the glass hitting my body’: Man recalls moment possible tornado hit Wilmington home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Residents of The Farm neighborhood in Brunswick County had an abrupt start to their day as possible tornadoes from the outer bands of Hurricane Dorian tore through many of their homes early Thursday morning.

WECT’s Bryant Reed spoke with one homeowner in the neighborhood who had to go to the emergency room this morning after a possible tornado tore through his home and hit him with debris.

The homeowner, Tommy, said he heard rumbling winds outside his home a little bit before 7 a.m. So, he went upstairs to grab his daughter to bring her into a bathroom in the center of the home to take shelter.

“The wind hit and it seemed like the windows just exploded,” Tommy said. “Glass went everywhere. We had furniture inside the house which was being slammed all over the place.”

At that point, Tommy said he was thrown to the ground from the force of the winds breaking through the home.

“The last thing I remember before I was hit was the glass hitting all over my body.”

Tommy said one of the upstairs windows that was blown out is currently on their roof.

Tommy went to the emergency room and the doctors told him he has a broken wrist and some contusions to his nose and face.

Aside from his injuries, Tommy says his family is blessed that those are the only things they walked away from the tornado with.

“We are blessed,” Tommy said. “There are other houses in the neighborhood with the roofs gone, siding gone,” Tommy said. “I mean, their houses are totally inhabitable. Ours, you can live in it so we are blessed.”

According to Tommy, people who have lived in the neighborhood for 13 or 14 years said they have never had damage from any hurricanes in the past.

“And that was one of the reasons I made the decision to stay,” Tommy said. “In Hurricane Florence, not a bit of damage. But this tornado is what got us.”

