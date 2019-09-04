Wayne County residents still recovering from previous storms as Dorian approaches

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Hurricane Dorian is coming to North Carolina on the heels of the one year anniversary of Hurricane Florence, and many people along flood plains are still recovering.

“The Neuse is notorious for flooding during any kind of major rain event,” said Wayne County spokesman Joel Gillie.

It’s a site that’s become too familiar for people in Wayne County.

“Both Florence and Matthew had historic flooding for this area,” said Gillie.

“It was a mess,” said Alyce Bean. “We didn’t have time to prepare.”

Alyce Bean’s bar sits along the banks of the Neuse River, and she says far too often it has lived up to its name.

“We got 5 feet in our main bar area and 7 feet in the lower bar in the pool room,” said Bean.

A seasoned storm veteran Bean says she has a plan as Dorian approaches.

“We have taken everything from about waist height down out of here,” said Bean.

“Dorian has thrown us a lot of curveballs,” said Gillie. “It slowed down. It sped up. It slowed down again.”

Gillie says drought has lowered the Neuse River level to 3 feet, which gives it room to hold more water before it’s expected to crest on Sunday.

“We’re going to be way below that flood stage,” Gillie said. “That really causes a lot of problems for our county because it cuts our county in half if it gets above flood stage a lot of times.”

With that in mind, Bean says there’s only one thing left to do with up to 8 inches of rain expected in parts of Wayne County.

“Cross our fingers and hope for no flood,” said Bean.

