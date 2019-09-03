Mandatory evacuation order for Wilmington-area beaches ahead of Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A mandatory evacuation order has been given for Wilmington-area beaches -including Wrightsville and Carolina beaches.

The announcement was made by New Hanover County officials during a noon press conference ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s forecast arrival.

The order includes residents and visitors of Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Wrightsville Beach and Figure Eight Island beginning Wednesday at 8 a.m.

“This is not the same type of rain event we saw with Hurricane Florence, but we have residents who are still in temporary housing or homes that can’t yet withstand the impacts of another storm,” said New Hanover County Emergency Management Director Steven Still. “Two shelters will open Wednesday and our partners are in the community helping Hurricane Florence survivors have their plan in place by Wednesday evening.”

Those beaches are under a Hurricane Watch as Dorian’s path takes the storm off the coast of the southeast Beaches.

Shelters are also being opened in New Hanover County.

New Hanover County will open the following emergency shelters at 10 a.m. on Wednesday:

Blair Elementary on Blair School Road (also known as Wrightsville Beach at Blair Elementary) (Pet Co-location Shelter)

6510 Market St., Wilmington

Codington Elementary School

4321 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington

Dorian could skirt the New Hanover County area late Thursday into early Friday.

This evacuation order joins others in Carteret, Hyde and Dare counties.

CBS 17 will update this story.