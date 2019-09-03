Mandatory evacuation orders issued for multiple Outer Banks communities ahead of Dorian

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — Mandatory evacuation orders are now in effect for the Outer Banks communities of Corolla and Carova.

Currituck County officials issued a news release that said they will be declaring a state of emergency effective at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

The emergency declaration includes orders for both communities to begin evacuating Wednesday at 8 a.m.

The evacuation orders were announced as a hurricane watch was issued for parts of the Outer Banks, including Duck and the Pamlico and Albemarle sounds.

The orders come after officials in Dare and Hyde counties called for the evacuation of residents and visitors. In response to the evacuations, northbound tolls on the Route 168 Chesapeake Expressway were suspended at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Vacationers planning to visit Currituck County this weekend are being asked to check with their property manager or rental company regarding access. Visitors will not be allowed on the Outer Banks during the evacuation.

In addition to evacuations in the Outer Banks, a mandatory evacuation order has been given for Wilmington-area beaches -including Wrightsville and Carolina beaches.

The announcement was made by New Hanover County officials during a noon press conference ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s forecast arrival.

The order includes residents and visitors of Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Wrightsville Beach and Figure Eight Island beginning Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Those beaches are under a Hurricane Watch as Dorian’s path takes the storm off the coast of the southeast Beaches.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now