Max is back! Dog rescued by CBS 17 crew during Dorian returns home

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – During Hurricane Dorian, a CBS 17 crew covering the storm in Atlantic Beach found an injured chocolate lab named that was hungry, wet and cold.

Reporter Steve Sbraccia and photographer George Umbenhauer were reporting as heavy bands of rain and high winds were sweeping the area.

The dog’s tag identified him as Max. One of his legs was hurt and he was soaking wet.

Sbraccia and Umbenhauer brought Max inside the Weather Beast to shelter the dog from the storm.

Sbraccia checked the dog’s tags and called the owner and left a voice mail.

Sbraccia had to turn Max over to Animal Control that day.

But on Wednesday, Sbraccia traveled back to Atlantic Beach to visit Max and his owners.

