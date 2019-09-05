Multiple roads across NC closed due to Dorian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As of 7:30 p.m., the North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported that 19 roads are closed.

Due to Hurricane Dorian, roads like Highway 17 near east of Shalotte are closed, according to a tweet by NCDOT.

Numerous rest areas have been closed due to the storm and the drawbridge leading into Wrightsville Beach is also closed.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now