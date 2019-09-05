Multiple roads across NC closed due to Dorian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As of 7:30 p.m., the North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported that 19 roads are closed.
Due to Hurricane Dorian, roads like Highway 17 near east of Shalotte are closed, according to a tweet by NCDOT.
Numerous rest areas have been closed due to the storm and the drawbridge leading into Wrightsville Beach is also closed.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 76-year-old woman pecked to death by rooster: report
- Statewide power outage total of 49,095 amid Hurricane Dorian
- Bagpiper plays tune for Jeep lost to Dorian at Myrtle Beach
- Florida cruise ship offering to transport Bahamian residents to South Florida for free
- More than 76,000 people need aid, according to Red Cross
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now