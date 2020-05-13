National Hurricane Center watching possible early disturbance in Atlantic Ocean

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – As hurricane season quickly approaches at the close of the month, the National Hurricane Center has eyes on a possible disturbance already forming in the Atlantic Ocean.
Wednesday morning, NHS reported that a broad area of low pressure is expected to build later this week or over the weekend a few hundred miles north of the Bahamas.
“Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a subtropical depression or storm is likely to form this weekend while it moves northeastward over the western Atlantic,” NHS said in a Special Tropical Atlantic Outlook report.
NHS does not expect the system to form within the next two do, but there’s a 70% chance it will form within the next five days.
