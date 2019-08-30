NC beaches keep close eye on shifting track of Hurricane Dorian

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — Right now Wrightsville Beach emergency crews are keeping a close eye on Dorian’s path to monitor any potential impacts along the North Carolina coast.

This comes at the start of a busy holiday weekend where up to 40,000 people are expected, said Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House.

RELATED: Interactive Dorian tracking map

House says they’re putting to use what they learned from Hurricane Florence last year.

“We learned a lot from that storm so we’ve done a lot of preparation over the last year,” House said. “If it goes on the path we think it’s going to go it’s probably not going to impact the weekend.”

Ocean Rescue Lt. Sam Proffitt says they are fully staffed with about 32 lifeguards posted at the beach this weekend.

“We encourage all the beach patrons to come here, we love tourists, but please always stay near lifeguard stands and make note of the flag that we’re flying,” Proffitt said.

The yellow caution flag was up Friday afternoon, meaning swimmers should be prepared for changing conditions and rip currents.

Beachgoer Juan Pacheco said his family is prepared.

“Got a generator, we’re set we’ve got flashlights, plenty of food so we should be good,” Pacheco.

Meanwhile, tree trimmer Rob Winans will possibly have to cut his vacation short if he’s needed in Florida.

“We have to go in usually and take trees off of lines,” Winans said. “They can be very dangerous.”