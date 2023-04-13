RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University researchers released their predictions Thursday morning for the 2023 Hurricane Season.

Researchers said the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season will see 11 to 15 named storms forming in the Atlantic basin. The basin includes the entire Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

Of the predicted 11 out of 15 named storms, between six to eight may grow strong enough to become hurricanes. Researchers said two to three storms could become major hurricanes.

According to Lian Xe, professor of marine, earth and atmospheric sciences, the Gulf of Mexico will also see a hurricane season in line with historical averages.

Xie’s data indicates the likelihood of of three to five named storms in the region. One to three could become hurricanes and zero or one could be a major hurricane.

The Atlantic Hurricane season runs through June 1 to Nov. 30 each year.