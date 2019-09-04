New Hanover County issues mandatory evacuations ahead of Hurricane Dorian

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WNCN) – In New Hanover County, officials are getting the word out: Everybody needs to get out.

County leaders have issued a a mandatory evacuation order for coastal communities, including Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach, Kure Beach and Figure Eight Island, due to Hurricane Dorian.

The order went into effect 8 a.m. Wednesday.

“As a responsible citizen, you obey the law,” Jack Lane said.

For Jack and his wife, Martha, it’s a routine. Tuesday, they put up hurricane shutters before evacuating their Carolina Beach home that’s stood since 1940.

“It needs to be done,” Jack said. “When it’s dangerous, you’ve got to go.”

Wednesday, Wrightsville Beach police monitored access to the island.

Theresa Anastasio is evacuating Wrightsville Beach, heading to Charlotte ahead of Dorian.

“The path of the hurricane keeps changing, and we really don’t want to be stuck on the beach,” Anastasio said. “I’m a little nervous, especially because [of] last year.”



She recalls Hurricane Florence leaving an impact on Wilmington and surrounding areas one year ago.

“Last year, I had a lot of friends that lived on Wrightsville, and some of them lost their homes,” Anastasio said. “This year, I’m being a lot more cautious than I was last year.”



For now, they’re staying positive hoping to come back home soon.

Wrightsville Beach Police on scene told CBS 17 starting at 8 p.m., no one, including residents, will be allowed on the island.

New Hanover County leaders are telling people who live in the communities under the mandatory evacuation order they should evacuate and be in a safe spot by 8 p.m. Wednesday.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now