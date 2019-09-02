Over 800 Airbnbs free for displaced neighbors, relief workers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Over 800 Airbnb homes are ready to take in evacuees or deployed relief workers for free during Hurricane Dorian.

Over 800 hosts in the southeast United States have opened their doors to displaced neighbors or relief workers deployed to help.

Airbnb says the homes are free to stay at between Aug. 31 and Sept. 16.

If you have available housing in the area indicated on the map, Airbnb asks you to consider making your home available.

Hurricane Dorian wreaked havoc when it made landfall Sunday in the Bahamas. Its path is projected to take it along the east coast of the United States.

