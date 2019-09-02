Parts of Outer Banks issue mandatory evacuations as Dorian track targets NC coast

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WNCN) — Dare County Monday issued a mandatory evacuation for visitors and residents as Hurricane Dorian’s track still shows it brushing against the Outer Banks.

The order for visitors goes into effect Tuesday at noon. For residents, the evacuation order is set for 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

The forecast track for Dorian shows the storm approaching the Charleston, South Carolina area around 8 a.m. Thursday and passing dangerously close to the Outer Banks the same time Friday.

A state of emergency was also issued for all areas of Dare County including the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Manteo.

Officials said in a news release that the decision to evacuate was made “with confidence increasing that Dare County will see significant, life- threatening impacts.”

The state of emergency includes a ban on ocean swimming because of “dangerous surf conditions and strong rip currents,” the release said.

“Everyone must stay out of the water as it is unsafe for even the most experienced swimmers,” officials said.

