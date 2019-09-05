1  of  2
Possible tornado tosses debris in Wilson County

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A radar confirmed tornado formed Thursday afternoon in the Black Creek area of Wilson County, the National Weather Service said.

At 4:09 p.m., NWS said radar picked up debris likely being tossed by a tornado between Wilson and Saratoga.

CBS 17 viewer Adam Pate took a photo of a funnel-shaped cloud from Highway 58, which runs north-south between Wilson and Saratoga.

Tornados have been reported across the state Thursday as Hurricane Dorian moves up the coast of the Carolinas.

CBS 17 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as it develops.

