CBS 17 Interactive Radar tracks Hurricane Dorian
Publix pledges $250k in hurricane support to the Bahamas

Hurricane

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Grocery chain Publix is donating $250,000 to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.

The storm devastated Grand Bahama and its surrounding islands as a Category 5 storm earlier this week.

At one point, it stalled for about 15 hours as it continued to pummel the area with wind and rain.

Publix is also collecting donations for the American Red Cross at all its registers.

The super-market is based in Florida — which was largely spared by Dorian as it lost strength and never made landfall there.

The storm has since become stronger and is now threatening the Carolinas.

