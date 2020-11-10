Record-breaking 29th named storm of 2020 hurricane season forms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The record-breaking 29th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season has formed in the open waters of the northeast Atlantic Ocean.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, Subtropical Storm Theta formed with 50 mph sustained winds.

The old season record for number of named storms was 28 back in 2005. The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season ends three weeks from Monday and it will be one for the history books, although Theta is no threat to the United States.

The center of Subtropical Storm Theta was located near latitude 28.8 north, longitude 40.3 west. The storm is moving toward the east near 15 mph and a general east-northeast motion is expected to continue during the next two to three days.

Some slight strengthening is possible during the next 12 to 24 hours followed by little change in strength through Thursday.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 115 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).