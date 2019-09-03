Some in NC are newcomers to massive damage caused by hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Mandy Kellog had no idea what to expect last year when Hurricane Michael was forecast, causing flooding and major damage.

“I thought it was just hype,” said Kellog. “You get anxious and you don’t know what to do, if the hurricane is going to hit you.”

The native Californian moved to North Carolina in 2017. Like many newcomers to the Tar Heel state, she’d never experienced a hurricane before.

Strong winds during Hurricane Michael brought down a large tree in her yard.

“It scared the living daylights out of me and I decided ‘give me an earthquake any day,'” she said.

Now as Hurricane Dorian churns in the Atlantic with North Carolina possibly in its path, Kellog wanted other newcomers to learn from what she found out during Michael.

“I learned to really take it seriously,” said Kellog.

Mike Sprayberry, director of North Carolina Emergency Management agrees. He says while Dorian’s path isn’t certain you should still prepare a hurricane kit.

“You need to have some food, water, you need to have important documents,” said Sprayberrry. “You need to make sure you have all of your medications.”

Sprayberry says above all listen to the advice of local officials and follow their directions.

Kellog says she’s keeping a close eye on Dorian’s path so she can be prepared for whatever the weather brings.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now