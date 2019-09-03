Live Now
Interactive Hurricane Dorian tracking map

Some stock up in central NC as Hurricane Dorian track includes much of state

Hurricane

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People are starting to stock up ahead of Hurricane Dorian as each new advisory continues to show the major storm possibly on track for North Carolina.

Several local grocery stores were finding it hard Monday to keep up with the demand for milk, bread, eggs and bottled water. 

The manager at the Carlie C’s in Garner said he ordered ahead to ensure they didn’t run out of essentials.

RELATED:
Full coverage of Hurricane Dorian

MORE:
Click for interactive tracking map

“Yes, very scary because you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Lori Craft of Rocky Point said.

CBS 17 caught up with Craft as she stocked up in Raleigh. She said it’s harder to come by supplies in her hometown, which was hit hard by Florence. 

“You go in neighborhoods and everybody is still not OK from the hurricane. They’re still trying to get their houses back together. Still moving in and out,” Craft said. 

Ashley White is originally from Florida. She said she’s been through several hurricanes and that’s why she plans ahead.

Her advice, “just follow everything they say. I would just listen to the rules,” White said.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Previous Eye on the Storm shows

More Eye on the Storm shows
More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss