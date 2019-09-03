Some stock up in central NC as Hurricane Dorian track includes much of state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People are starting to stock up ahead of Hurricane Dorian as each new advisory continues to show the major storm possibly on track for North Carolina.

Several local grocery stores were finding it hard Monday to keep up with the demand for milk, bread, eggs and bottled water.

The manager at the Carlie C’s in Garner said he ordered ahead to ensure they didn’t run out of essentials.

“Yes, very scary because you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Lori Craft of Rocky Point said.

CBS 17 caught up with Craft as she stocked up in Raleigh. She said it’s harder to come by supplies in her hometown, which was hit hard by Florence.

“You go in neighborhoods and everybody is still not OK from the hurricane. They’re still trying to get their houses back together. Still moving in and out,” Craft said.

Ashley White is originally from Florida. She said she’s been through several hurricanes and that’s why she plans ahead.

Her advice, “just follow everything they say. I would just listen to the rules,” White said.

