Statewide power outage total of 49,095 amid Hurricane Dorian

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – North Carolina Emergency Management said the statewide power outage total as of 9:20 p.m. is 49,095.
The outages were reported in Brunswick, Sampson, Robeson, New Hanover, Onslow, Duplin, Columbus, Cumberland, Wayne, and Johnston counties.
