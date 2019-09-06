Statewide power outage total of 49,095 amid Hurricane Dorian

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – North Carolina Emergency Management said the statewide power outage total as of 9:20 p.m. is 49,095.

The outages were reported in Brunswick, Sampson, Robeson, New Hanover, Onslow, Duplin, Columbus, Cumberland, Wayne, and Johnston counties.

