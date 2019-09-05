1  of  3
Tornado caught on video at NC coast as warnings issued ahead of Dorian

BURGAW, N.C. (WNCN) — As several tornado warnings were issued at the North Carolina coast Thursday morning ahead of Hurricane Dorian, one fire station managed to capture video of a tornado.

The tornado — in which flying debris can be seen — was caught on video passing near Pender County Fire Station 18 along U.S. Highway 17 near Sidbury Road, according to the National Weather Service.

A crew member of Station 18 captured the video just before 7 a.m.

A tornado warning was issued for Brunswick, Pender, Bladen and Columbus counties through 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

According to WECT, there have been several reports of damage around the area.

U.S. 17 was blocked Thursday in Brunswick County near Shallotte after a tree fell near Green Swamp Road.

A tornado watch was also issued for much of North Carolina east of Interstate 95 until 7 p.m. Thursday.

