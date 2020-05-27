Tropical Storm Bertha forms off SC coast, expected to reach inland NC tonight

MIAMI (AP/WNCN) – Tropical Storm Bertha has formed off the South Carolina coast and is expected to bring heavy rainfall.

The weather system became a named tropical storm around 8 a.m. Wednesday when it was approximately 30 miles east-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina.

The storm, the second named tropical storm this May, is expected to move onshore during before the afternoon and then move inland across eastern and norther South Carolina later today.

Bertha should reach inland west-central North Carolina tonight or early Thursday.

The tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph at 8 a.m. according to the National Hurricane Center. The main threats of Bertha are heavy rains and wind.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1.

