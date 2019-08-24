Tropical Storm Dorian forms in Atlantic

MIAMI (AP/WNCN) – A newly formed tropical storm is expected to strengthen and reach the Caribbean within the next several days.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says that Tropical Storm Dorian is moving west and could reach hurricane strength Tuesday.

At 5 p.m., the storm’s center was located at about 725 miles east-southeast of Barbados and was moving due west at 12 mph.

Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph with higher gusts.

A turn toward the west-northwest is forecast on Sunday, and that motion is expected to continue through Tuesday, forecasters said.

Dennis Feltgen of the hurricane center said that it’s too early to tell exactly what path the storm will take. Residents of the central and northern Lesser Antilles should monitor the storm’s progress.

Dorian is the fourth tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

