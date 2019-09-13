Tropical Storm Humberto expected to form Friday night

Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 was upgraded to Tropical Depression 9 at 5 p.m. Friday as a center of circulation has formed within the thunderstorms east of the Bahamas.

Conditions are favorable for it to strengthen as it tracks to the northwest. The official forecast path takes the storm off the east coast of Florida this weekend, still as a tropical storm (not a hurricane).

The extended forecast track shows the storm taking an eastward turn early next week, which would take the system farther out into the Atlantic and away from the coast of North Carolina. But the “cone of uncertainty” is still wide at that point — check back for update over the next several days.

High wind shear will keep the storm from strengthening too much over the next 36 hours, but lower wind shear could allow greater intensification later in the weekend. Very warm water temperatures in the path of the developing system also favor a stronger system — for now, the NHC forecast shows the storm reaching hurricane strength by Monday afternoon.

Many of the forecast models (especially the more-accurate models) show a track even farther east of the NHC’s forecast path. Such a path would increase the odds that the system stays safely away from the North Carolina coast next week.

The CBS 17 Storm Team will continue tracking this developing tropical system as it evolves over the weekend.

