Trump: FEMA ready to assist NC in wake of Dorian

Dorian’s winds whip American flag at Frying Pan Tower CBS 17 Interactive Radar tracks Hurricane Dorian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – President Donald Trump took to Twitter Thursday to show his support for North Carolina as Hurricane Dorian crawls up the coast.

Trump tweeted that he spoke with Gov. Roy Cooper as “Dorian ominously comes up the East Coast.”

Dorian is dropping several inches of rain, bringing strong winds and spinning off tornadoes in North Carolina.

“We are with you all the way North Carolina. BE SAFE!” Trump wrote.

The president is scheduled to hold a rally in Fayetteville on Monday. As of Thursday evening, that rally has no been canceled.

