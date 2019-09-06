Trump: FEMA ready to assist NC in wake of Dorian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – President Donald Trump took to Twitter Thursday to show his support for North Carolina as Hurricane Dorian crawls up the coast.

Trump tweeted that he spoke with Gov. Roy Cooper as “Dorian ominously comes up the East Coast.”

Just talked to Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina as Hurricane Dorian ominously comes up the East Coast. We are monitoring it at the @WhiteHouse, ready to assist via our great team over at @FEMA, who are already on site. We are with you all the way North Carolina. BE SAFE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

Dorian is dropping several inches of rain, bringing strong winds and spinning off tornadoes in North Carolina.

“We are with you all the way North Carolina. BE SAFE!” Trump wrote.

The president is scheduled to hold a rally in Fayetteville on Monday. As of Thursday evening, that rally has no been canceled.