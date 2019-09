WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – UNCW has canceled classes and ordered a mandatory evacuation ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s potential impact on North Carolina.

The University of North Carolina-Wilmington sent the notice to the campus just after noon Monday.

Classes for the week are canceled and a mandatory evacuation will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

No other information was immediately available.

In September 2018, Hurricane Florence caused about $140 million in damage at UNCW.