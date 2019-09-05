1  of  3
Live Now
LIVE CBS 17 coverage of Hurricane Dorian Live Coverage of Hurricane Dorian from WFLA CBS 17 Interactive Radar tracks Hurricane Dorian
1  of  34
Closings
Barton College Calvary Christian School Cary Christian School Central Carolina Comm. College Chatham County Schools Crosscreek Charter School Cumberland County Schools Durham Nativity School Durham Public Schools Durham Technical Community College Envision Science Academy Fayetteville Academy Fayetteville State University Franklin County Schools Granville County Schools Halifax County Schools Harnett County Schools Harvest Christian Preschool Johnston County Public Schools Lee County Schools Meals on Wheels - Wake County Methodist University Moore County Schools Nash Community College Nash-Rocky Mount Schools NC Wesleyan College (Rocky Mount) Project Enlightenment Sampson Co. Govt Offices Sampson County Schools Southside Christian School The Franklin Academy University of Mount Olive Wake County Schools Wake Tech. Community College

VIDEO: Homes damaged in Brunswick County as Hurricane Dorian moves in

Hurricane

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CALABASH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some homes and other structures were damaged by possible tornadoes in Brunswick County on Thursday morning.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted video and photos of damage at a neighborhood called The Farm, the Crow Creek area and along U.S. 17.

The Farm community is located at Carolina Shores, just off U.S. 17, north of Calabash. Homes in that neighborhood showed major damage with some houses missing part of their roofs. Fences were torn away and other debris littered the area.

RELATED:
Full coverage of Hurricane Dorian

MORE:
Click for interactive tracking map

The Crow Creek neighborhood is in the same area, but is located slightly closer to the South Carolina line. In the Crow Creek area, some U-Haul trailers were blown into a nearby woodline.

Damage along U.S. 17 was near Dorothy Trail. Damage there appeared to be a metal building or shed that was tossed into the well-used highway.

There were no reports of injuries. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Brunswick County until 8 a.m.

  • Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office
  • Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office
  • Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office
  • Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office
  • Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office
  • Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office
  • Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office
  • Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Previous Eye on the Storm shows

More Eye on the Storm shows

Trending Stories

Don't Miss