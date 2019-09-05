VIDEO: Possible tornado spotted in North Myrtle Beach; damage reported

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A possible tornado was spotted in North Myrtle Beach Thursday morning.

Wayne White shared video of the possible tornado with News13.

Screenshot from video sent by Wayne White

The video was taken Thursday morning in the area of Ocean Drive and 2nd Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach, White said.

The city of North Myrtle Beach Fire Department reported tornado damage at West Port and Circle Drive.

News13’s crew on scene confirmed damage to condos and a trailer park. No injuries have been reported.

