Breaking News
Some feared trapped at Ocracoke Island; NC power outages hit 215,000
Live Now
CBS 17 Interactive Radar tracks Hurricane Dorian
1  of  33
Closings
Calvary Christian School Central Carolina Comm. College City of Rocky Mount City of Wilson Clayton Town Govt Offices Clinton City Schools Cumberland County Schools Edgecombe County Schools Evangelical House of God Fayetteville State University Granville County Schools Halifax Co. Govt. Offices Halifax County Schools Harnett Co. Govt Offices Harnett County Schools Hoke County Schools Johnston Co. Govt Offices Johnston County Public Schools Lee County Schools Meals on Wheels - Wake County Nash-Rocky Mount Schools NC Museum of Art NC Museum of History Project Enlightenment Restoration Family Services, Inc Rex Wellness Center of Cary Rex Wellness Center of Garner Rex Wellness Center of Raleigh Sampson County Schools Torchlight Academy Town of Archer Lodge Wayne County Schools Wilson County Schools

Viral red Jeep stranded on Myrtle Beach removed from the water, still draws crowd

Hurricane

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WNCN) – An abandoned red Jeep Grand Cherokee in Myrtle Beach has become an iconic image of Hurricane Dorian.

According to police, the Jeep’s driver tried to see how far they could drive on the beach, but got stuck. Tourists and locals alike gathered to take pictures of the car.

The Jeep has since been removed from the water but did not come away unscathed.

The front bumper had been torn away and the drivers side window broken, but that has not stopped people from taking pictures with the car. In fact, it has become somewhat of an internet sensation.

Just in case some of you missed all of the Myrtle Beach Jeep memes….. here you go!

Posted by Will Brown on Thursday, September 5, 2019

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Previous Eye on the Storm shows

More Eye on the Storm shows

Trending Stories

Don't Miss