Viral red Jeep stranded on Myrtle Beach removed from the water, still draws crowd

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WNCN) – An abandoned red Jeep Grand Cherokee in Myrtle Beach has become an iconic image of Hurricane Dorian.

According to police, the Jeep’s driver tried to see how far they could drive on the beach, but got stuck. Tourists and locals alike gathered to take pictures of the car.

The Jeep has since been removed from the water but did not come away unscathed.

The front bumper had been torn away and the drivers side window broken, but that has not stopped people from taking pictures with the car. In fact, it has become somewhat of an internet sensation.

Just in case some of you missed all of the Myrtle Beach Jeep memes….. here you go! Posted by Will Brown on Thursday, September 5, 2019

