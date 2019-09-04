Wrightsville Beach residents make final preparations for Dorian before mandatory evacuation

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – People are preparing to evacuate the North Carolina coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian. The state is forecasted to begin feeling its impacts by Thursday morning.

Officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents of Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Wrightsville Beach, and Figure Eight Island beginning on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

“We are preparing just like everyone else — food, water, generators running, emergency supplies. Everything,” said Ulf Meier-Kriesche.

Meier-Kriesche rode out Hurricane Florence last year and plans on doing the same for Hurricane Dorian. However, he spent Tuesday afternoon kite-boarding on Wrightsville Beach, enjoying the wind and waves ahead of the storm.

“At the moment, it’s quite amazing because we had some big swells coming in,” he said.

Officials say the storm surge is the primary concern with Hurricane Dorian.

On Wrightsville Beach, families and businesses spent Tuesday boarding up.

“I’ve been boarded up for a couple of days already,” said Ralph Setzler.

Setlzer has lived on the island since 1983. After dealing with several hurricanes over the years, he said he plans on heading inland.

“Follow the instructions and get off this beach by 8 tomorrow morning and find a safe place. If you don’t have a house in town, then go to a shelter,” he said.

Officials are also asking New Hanover County and Wilmington residents in flood-prone areas, in mobile homes, or homes still damaged from Hurricane Florence to voluntarily evacuate beginning on Wednesday at 8 a.m.