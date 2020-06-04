Your hurricane preparedness kit should include items needed to protect against COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – FEMA and the CDC have released new guidance recommending hurricane plans include supplies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Operational Guidance for the 2020 Hurricane Season also breaks down actionable guidance to state, local, tribal and territorial officials to prepare for response and recovery operations and encourages personal preparedness measures amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

FEMA said supplies should include two cloth face coverings per family member, everyone 2 years and up should have a face covering, cleaning items, soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and general household cleaning supplies to disinfect surfaces.

“We are telling you that when you take those products, you got to keep them away from children. Keep those cleaning disinfectants, hand sanitizer, away from children, and keep them in child-resistant containers,” said Joesph Martyak, director of communications for the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Martyak said everyone needs to realize even though we are dealing with the pandemic, we need to remember that storms are coming, and now is the time to be prepared.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting an above-average hurricane season and three to six major hurricanes. The Atlantic hurricane season started June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

Martyak encourages families to double-check they have working carbon monoxide and smoke alarms working inside. In 2019, the CDC said carbon monoxide killed 400 people with 70 of them being from portable generators.

“If you are going to have a portable generator, by all means, take the time now, the calm before the storm to read the manual, and to read the instructions,” said Martyak.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says portable generators should remain outside and at least 20 feet away from the house when in use after a storm.

