LIVE | Category 1 Dorian continues to batter NC coast with wind, rain

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane Dorian didn’t make landfall in the Southport/Wilmington area of the coast Thursday night and lost some power just after midnight.

After strengthening to a Category 3 early Thursday, Dorian maintained wind speeds to be a Category 2 storm the rest of the day.

At 1 a.m., the National Weather Service reported Dorian had sustained wind speeds of 90 mph as it moved northeast at 15 mph.

The hurricane skimmed along North Carolina’s southeast beaches but turned away – preventing landfall there.

Dorian could still make landfall somewhere on the Outer Banks but CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein said it was a “long shot.”

The hurricane is dropping heavy rains across the coastal areas of North and South Carolina. Wilmington has already received 9 inches as of 6:30 p.m.

Castle Hayne has received more than 10 inches.

Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall totals through Friday:

Coastal Carolina: 6 to 12 inches, isolated 15 inches

Far southeast Virginia: 3 to 8 inches

Extreme southeastern New England: 2 to 4 inches

A Tornado Warning was issued around 3:45 p.m. for west central Sampson County and southern Cumberland County until 4:15 p.m. Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright tweeted around 4 p.m. that a tornado had been spotted in Stedman.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued at 9:30 p.m. for Wayne County, Sampson County, eastern Harnett County, Cumberland County, Wilson County, and Johnston County. The warning is in effect until 3:30 a.m.

Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday many North Carolina counties were placed under a tornado watch. Those counties under a tornado watch in the CBS 17 viewing area are Cumberland, Edgecombe, Johnston, Nash, Sampson, Wayne and Wilson. The tornado watch is in effect until 7 p.m. — the Storm Prediction Center’s statement warns that tornadoes are likely in the watch area.

Several tornadoes were spun off from Dorian. A tornado that came ashore at Emerald Isle destroyed residences.

A tornado tore through Emerald Isle on Thursday morning before Hurricane Dorian’s arrival (Photo: Town of Emerald Isle)

A Storm Surge Warning has been extended to from South Carolina to the Virginia/North Carolina line.

While central North Carolina is no longer within the “cone of uncertainty” outlined by the National Hurricane Center, flooding is still a concern.

While rainfall amounts will vary greatly across central North Carolina, no flooding is forecast on main stem rivers in central North Carolina. Flash flooding on smaller creeks and streams will still be a threat with the heavy rain.

Tropical-storm-force wind gusts (39+mph) could result in sporadic power outages. Overall, the greatest threat of widespread wind damage associated with Dorian will remain much closer to the coast and the center of circulation.






