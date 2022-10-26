RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hurricane Ian was one of the strongest hurricanes on record to make landfall in the U.S.

Ian is responsible for over 100 deaths and an unknown number of injuries spanning Florida to the Carolinas.

Moody’s Analytics’ RMS forecasting model suggests that Ian will also account for $84 billion worth of damages, which would make it the 4th most costly hurricane to make landfall in the U.S.

When particularly destructive hurricanes make landfalls, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) retires hurricane names.

Meteorologists believe “Ian” will be one of those names by a unanimous vote in the coming months.

Ian would become the 95th Atlantic Basin name to be retired.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season goes through November 30th.