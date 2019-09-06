1  of  8
Images show Dorian’s flooding of Albemarle Beach

ALBEMARLE BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) – Images captured Friday morning show the storm surge generated by Hurricane Dorian as it passed over the Albemarle Sound and Outer Banks.

Janie Porter Edmondson posted the images to Facebook of Albemarle Beach – which sits just east of Plymouth along the Albemarle Sound.

“Getting rough on the Albemarle,” Edmondson wrote.

Albemarle Beach was under a storm surge warning and hurricane warning as Dorian moved up the East Coast.

The hurricane generated heavy rains across eastern North Carolina on Thursday into Friday.

Dorian made landfall on Cape Hatteras at 8:35 a.m. Friday.

