RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Millions of people are under Excessive Heat Warnings across the country this weekend.

The most extreme temperatures are expected to reach up to 120°+ in the Desert Southwest through Sunday.

The heat wave will shift east over the coming days, and bring dangerous levels of heat to much of the south.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s across most of Central North Carolina beginning Monday with heat index values into the low-100s.

Additionally, more wildfires have erupted across Canada over the last week.

Smoke from the Canadian fires has resulted in Air Quality alerts from Montana to Indiana this weekend.

The large smoke plume will continue to drift southeast, reaching our region by the start of next week.

For now, it looks like the most likely time period to have wildfire smoke across our region will be Monday through Wednesday.

It is to be determined if more Air Quality Alerts will be issued for our area, but it is appearing more likely at this point than not.

Regardless, the heat will certainly be warm enough that many people will want to stay indoors.