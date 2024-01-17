RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Temperatures at Raleigh-Durham International Airport dropped down to 19° Wednesday morning, making it the coldest morning since December 2022.

Given that time span between mornings dropping below 20° and since the Triangle is in the midst of the 4th longest snow drought of all time, let’s dig deeper into the data and see how much of an impact climate change is having in the winter across central North Carolina.

Let’s look at each decade’s average of how many mornings per year dropped below 20°. That’s a little confusing on the surface, but we’re trying to figure out how much of a trend (up or down) there has been in frigid mornings over the past 120 years.

The 1960s and 1970s had all of those mornings each year below 20°. There’s been a pretty drastic drop since.

If we look at the same data but on a graph, we want to look at the 10-year running average line — the black line.

We can see that spike during the 60s and 70s, before the drop by the 80s and 90s that has continued well into the 21st century.

Where there is a more obvious trend is in the snowfall data. Between the 1900s and the 1980s, there were only two decades with an average of less than six inches of snow.

Since the though, both the 90s and 2010s averaged less than 6″, and the 2010s were the least snowiest decade in the Triangle in recorded history.

We’ve averaged just 1.5″ of snow through the first four years of the 2020s, meaning the 2020s could break that 2010s record. Earth saw its warmest year ever last year in 2023, and we are seeing the impacts during the winter season: Fewer snowfall events here in central North Carolina.