RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — November is upon us and so is daylight saving time. Or is it?

In March 2022, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, but it ended up stalling in the U.S. House without a vote taken on it. So, after all of the buzz of potentially having year-round daylight saving time, it was all for nothing.

We still fall back an hour this coming Sunday morning, gaining a precious hour of sleep. In 2022, 70 percent of voters on a CBS 17 poll wanted permanent daylight savings time.

If the bill had passed last spring, it would have gone into effect at the end of October 2023. 19 states passed laws to be on board with the change. North Carolina was not one of them, but considering permanent DST is still illegal at the federal level, the state-by-state passage of the law is a moot point.

Two states do not observe DST and go by standard time only: Arizona and Hawaii, so they won’t be changing their clocks on Sunday morning.

Sunrises go back to 6:40 a.m. this Sunday thanks to the fallback, but the sunset times by the end of November will be slightly startling. On Sunday, the sun will set at 5:15 p.m., and by the end of the month, we’ll see the sun go over the horizon at 5:01 p.m. with just under 10 hours of total daylight.

Daylight Tracker (CBS 17)

Had the Sunshine Protection Act passed, sunrise on November 30 would be at 8:04 a.m. Now that would’ve been a major shock to the system!