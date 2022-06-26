It’ll be a warm Sunday afternoon with highs in the low-90s across much of Central North Carolina. A few more clouds will arrive late today and tonight ahead of our next cold front.

Most of Monday will be dry as clouds continue to build into the region. Despite the additional cloud cover, we’ll still reach the upper-80s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon, but most of the rain chances will hold off until the evening hours.

Showers and thunderstorms will become numerous during the afternoon and evening hours as this late-season cold front drifts through the region. Overall rain totals are expected to range between 0.25-0.50”, with locally higher amounts in thunderstorms possible. Severe weather is not expected with this setup, but a few storms could be stronger with gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Once the front moves through, rain chances will decrease Tuesday but a few scattered showers will remain possible with high temperatures only topping out around 80°.

FORECAST

TODAY will be mostly sunny. The afternoon high will be 92. Winds will be 3-5 mph of out the southeast.

TONIGHT will begin mostly clear early, then become partly cloudy overnight. The overnight low will be 69. Winds will be south 5-10 mph.

MONDAY will be mostly cloudy with late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The high will be 88. Winds will be southwesterly around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT will be mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms before 2am, then isolated storms. The overnight low will be 65. Winds will be calm and variable.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS 17 Storm Team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.