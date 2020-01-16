January 16: One Last Mild Day

WEATHER

Yesterday was the 23rd consecutive day with an above-average high temperature in the Triangle…for the last week, those highs have been WAY above-average.

Today will the 24th — and last — such day, with highs mostly in the 60s around midday.

Strong northwesterly winds will kick in this afternoon, pushing temperatures down into the 50s even before the sun goes down.

Temperatures will be in free-fall tonight, tumbling down to around or below freezing by early Friday morning. That’s almost exactly normal for mid-January, but it will feel startling!

Despite abundant sunshine Friday, highs will only reach the 40s…our first below-average high temperatures of 2020.

A quick shot of rain heads our way for the first half of the weekend, but Saturday won’t be an all-day washout. The European forecast model’s simulation from noon Saturday through 7:00am Sunday shows best chance of rain holding off until late afternoon and evening…with a wintry mess remaining safely off to our north. The rain is gone by sunrise on Sunday.

It will be warm enough for plain old rain around here, with near-normal temperatures Saturday continuing into a dry day on Sunday. Even colder weather arrives for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.

The cold snap will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures running about 10° below-average for a few days. A slow warm-up to near-normal temperatures will precede our next chance of rain late next week.

