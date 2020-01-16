January 16: One Last Mild Day

WEATHER
Yesterday was the 23rd consecutive day with an above-average high temperature in the Triangle…for the last week, those highs have been WAY above-average.
Today will the 24th — and last — such day, with highs mostly in the 60s around midday.
Strong northwesterly winds will kick in this afternoon, pushing temperatures down into the 50s even before the sun goes down.
Temperatures will be in free-fall tonight, tumbling down to around or below freezing by early Friday morning. That’s almost exactly normal for mid-January, but it will feel startling!
Despite abundant sunshine Friday, highs will only reach the 40s…our first below-average high temperatures of 2020.
A quick shot of rain heads our way for the first half of the weekend, but Saturday won’t be an all-day washout. The European forecast model’s simulation from noon Saturday through 7:00am Sunday shows best chance of rain holding off until late afternoon and evening…with a wintry mess remaining safely off to our north. The rain is gone by sunrise on Sunday.
It will be warm enough for plain old rain around here, with near-normal temperatures Saturday continuing into a dry day on Sunday. Even colder weather arrives for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.
The cold snap will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures running about 10° below-average for a few days. A slow warm-up to near-normal temperatures will precede our next chance of rain late next week.
LINKS
- Similar to Hurricane Hunters, NASA “snow hunters” will now fly into East Coast snowstorms to answer some of the enduring mysteries of nor’easters and other snow events.
- Smoke from Australian fires is threatening the Australian Open tennis tournament and its players.
- NASA’s data confirms what NOAA said earlier this month: 2019 was Earth’s second-warmest year on record, and the last decade was the warmest decade on record. The global average temperature was more than 2°F warmer than during the late 19th century.
- Climate change had a big presence in Tuesday night’s Democratic primary debate.
- The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang put AccuWeather’s 30- and 60-day forecasts to the test. The results…about what you’d expect.
- There’s one big, unchangeable problem designers need to think about if they’ll put people safely on the moon in 2024: physics.
- The planet orbiting the star closest to the sun may have a neighbor.
- A cluster of young stars in the Milky Way is hanging out where it seemingly shouldn’t exist.
- Mysterious explosions are popping off all over the Universe and astronomers still don’t know what they are.
- You are cooler than you think. (Literally.)
- The United States is no longer the “uncontested leader” in science globally, the National Science Foundation says.