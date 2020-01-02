January 2: Rain On The Way

WEATHER

We started off 2020 with nice weather across central North Carolina, and today looks like another pretty nice day overall. Even though we’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day, temperatures will still reach the upper half of the 50s, thanks to southwesterly winds.

I think we’ll stay dry during the day, but a chance of showers will scoot through this evening. The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 7:00pm today through 7:00am tomorrow shows a few showers in the northern half of central North Carolina.

Temperatures will only dip into the upper 40s in the week hours of Friday morning, then we’ll start warming up, even before sunrise.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, but unusually warm thanks to those strong southwesterly winds. Highs will only reach the 60s north of the Triangle, but we’ll hit the low 70s around the Triangle and the mid 70s farther to the southeast. Friday’s record high is 74°, and we’ll give it a run!

While I can’t rule out a few showers during the day Friday, the most-widespread and heaviest rain will hold off until Friday evening…and then it will make itself right at home for a while. The North American Model’s radar simulation from 1:00pm Friday through 1:00pm Monday shows the rain sticking around Friday night and much of the day on Saturday.

If you want to get some outdoor stuff done this weekend, Sunday will be the day for those chores. Temperatures will drop back to what’s “normal” for this time of year, a trend that will continue for much of next week.

Another chance of showers will move through quickly late Tuesday — it will be warm enough for plain old rain, no wintry stuff expected. After we spend a couple more days near-average on Wednesday and Thursday, signs are pointing toward a warmer and wetter weather pattern by the end of next week.

