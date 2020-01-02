January 2: Rain On The Way

WEATHER
We started off 2020 with nice weather across central North Carolina, and today looks like another pretty nice day overall. Even though we’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day, temperatures will still reach the upper half of the 50s, thanks to southwesterly winds.
I think we’ll stay dry during the day, but a chance of showers will scoot through this evening. The HRRR model’s radar simulation from 7:00pm today through 7:00am tomorrow shows a few showers in the northern half of central North Carolina.
Temperatures will only dip into the upper 40s in the week hours of Friday morning, then we’ll start warming up, even before sunrise.
Friday will be mostly cloudy, but unusually warm thanks to those strong southwesterly winds. Highs will only reach the 60s north of the Triangle, but we’ll hit the low 70s around the Triangle and the mid 70s farther to the southeast. Friday’s record high is 74°, and we’ll give it a run!
While I can’t rule out a few showers during the day Friday, the most-widespread and heaviest rain will hold off until Friday evening…and then it will make itself right at home for a while. The North American Model’s radar simulation from 1:00pm Friday through 1:00pm Monday shows the rain sticking around Friday night and much of the day on Saturday.
If you want to get some outdoor stuff done this weekend, Sunday will be the day for those chores. Temperatures will drop back to what’s “normal” for this time of year, a trend that will continue for much of next week.
Another chance of showers will move through quickly late Tuesday — it will be warm enough for plain old rain, no wintry stuff expected. After we spend a couple more days near-average on Wednesday and Thursday, signs are pointing toward a warmer and wetter weather pattern by the end of next week.
LINKS
A lot of end-of-2019 and start-of-2020 stuff in the science news today…
- The most memorable and, in many cases, devastating weather events in the U.S. over the last decade.
- 20 experts, 20 opinions on the next significant weather and climate advances of the next decade.
- The bushfires that continue to rage in Australia are now creating even more problems — “pyrocumulus” clouds.
- Those bushfires may have killed half a billion animals.
- California emerged from a drought, but is still catching fire.
- A visual tour through the climate of the 2010s, from fires to floods and turbulent UN climate talks.
- A crowd heads to Mars. Private space companies will try to reach new heights. 2020 is going to be a busy and fascinating year in space and astronomy.
- Five astrobiology predictions for 2020.
- Betlegeuse is a supergiant star in the final stage of its life, and it just dimmed by an enormous amount. What’s going on?
- From a lost continent to a “cow” in space, here are Science Magazine’s most popular stories from 2019.
- You may have dealt with one yesterday: Why hangovers feel so awful.
- How a few tiny changes can help you reverse bad habits.
- Seven science-based strategies to boost your willpower and succeed with your New Year’s resolutions.
- It’s the beginning of the year, but is it the beginning of a new decade? After all, there was no Year 0, so does the new decade actually start in 2021? Nope. The new decade started yesterday. Here’s a look at the semantics of why that’s the case.