January 20: Winter Is Back

WEATHER
Cold air came flooding into central North Carolina overnight, and it’s going to make itself right at home for most of this week. Despite abundant sunshine, today’s high temperatures will only hit the upper 30s and low 40s, about 10°-12° below-average.
A few fair-weather clouds will try to sneak in from the coast tonight, but they won’t be substantial enough to keep temperatures from dropping off. We’ll end up in the low to mid 20s by early Tuesday morning.
A few morning clouds on Tuesday won’t last long…once again, abundant sunshine won’t be able to push us much past 40°.
Cooler-than-normal temperatures will prevail through the rest of the week, although we’ll be just barely below-normal by Thursday and Friday. Dry weather will prevail most of the week, until the next chance of rain moves in late Friday.
The European forecast model’s simulation from 7:00am Friday through 7:00pm Sunday shows the best chance of rain moving through central North Carolina Friday night. Lingering showers Saturday should be out of the way for the second half of the weekend.
Dry weather and near-normal January temperatures will settle in Sunday and continue through the first half of next week.
LINKS
- A look at how researchers stay warm when working at the Mount Washington Observatory, where it can get to -70° with the wind.
- A federal appeals court has thrown out the landmark young people’s climate lawsuit against the federal government, saying that the case presents issues for the political branches of government and not the courts.
- The absolutely blistering dissent in that court ruling is worth reading in full.
- Children born in 2012 haven’t lived a single day unaffected by climate change somewhere in the world.
- A “blob” of warm ocean water killed 1 million seabirds in the Pacific Ocean, according to a new study.
- On top of the heartbreaking loss of lives and livelihoods, the Australian bushfires have melted equipment, destroyed field study areas and derailed scientific careers.
- What does it take to quit coal? For Germany, 18 years and 40 billion Euros.
- Volcanic eruptions in the Philippines may have vaporized an entire lake.
- One of the coolest things about being an astronaut on the International Space Station has to be watching meteors burn up below your perspective.