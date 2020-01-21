January 21: More Cold Sunshine

WEATHER
Yesterday’s high temperature of 39° was the coldest so far this winter, and this morning’s low temperature of 25° was the second-coldest (only behind November 14’s low of 24°).
We won’t warm up much today despite abundant sunshine — temperatures will only climb to the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon.
It will be frigid again overnight, with lows dropping back to the low to mid 20s by early Wednesday morning.
Another day of full sunshine will help to gradually modify this Arctic air mass, so Wednesday’s high temperatures won’t be quite as far below normal.
We’ll see increasing clouds on Thursday, then the next chance of rain heads our way by Friday afternoon. It will be warm enough for rain…but it won’t be comfortable.
The European forecast model’s simulation from 7:00am Friday through 7:00am Sunday shows the heaviest rain falling Friday night, with light showers lingering into the first half of Saturday. The last of those should be long gone by sunrise on Sunday.
Temperatures will actually warm up a little after that system moves through, and we’ll stay dry and calm through the middle of next week.
LINKS
- What is “EPIC” and why do some people think it is a game-changer for weather forecasting?
- You know it’s a bad storm when they call out the Army in Canada to help dig out. Canadian troops have arrived in Newfoundland to help dig out from the epic snowstorm that struck Friday and Saturday with 30″+ of snow, 12-15-foot drifts, and 100+ mph winds.
- We don’t have any ice or snow in the forecast, but it’s always a good time to refresh yourself on winter driving techniques.
- Red states are asking for billions in federal funds to fight climate change — without actually saying the words “climate change.”
- The Arctic has been warming twice as fast as the rest of the world, and now researchers think they know why.
- The physics of earthquakes are complex, but our ability to forecast future ones in real time is improving.
- Right now, an alien comet from another star is passing through our solar system. But which star?
- Is the “dimming” star Betelgeuse our last hope of seeing a supernova?