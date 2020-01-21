January 21: More Cold Sunshine

WEATHER

Yesterday’s high temperature of 39° was the coldest so far this winter, and this morning’s low temperature of 25° was the second-coldest (only behind November 14’s low of 24°).

We won’t warm up much today despite abundant sunshine — temperatures will only climb to the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon.

It will be frigid again overnight, with lows dropping back to the low to mid 20s by early Wednesday morning.

Another day of full sunshine will help to gradually modify this Arctic air mass, so Wednesday’s high temperatures won’t be quite as far below normal.

We’ll see increasing clouds on Thursday, then the next chance of rain heads our way by Friday afternoon. It will be warm enough for rain…but it won’t be comfortable.

The European forecast model’s simulation from 7:00am Friday through 7:00am Sunday shows the heaviest rain falling Friday night, with light showers lingering into the first half of Saturday. The last of those should be long gone by sunrise on Sunday.

Temperatures will actually warm up a little after that system moves through, and we’ll stay dry and calm through the middle of next week.

