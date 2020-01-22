January 22: Slowly Warming Up

WEATHER

This morning’s low temperature of 24° is tied for the coldest we’ve seen so far this winter, but a slow warm-up will start to kick in today.

After two days with highs in the upper 30s, we’ll climb back into the 40s today…still about 5° below-average.

We’ll see lots of sunshine today, and skies will remain clear most of the night. That will allow temperatures to tumble back to the 20s by early Thursday morning.

Although clouds will increase throughout the day on Thursday, highs will still be a couple degrees warmer than today — several degrees warmer to the east and south of the Triangle!

Friday will be a gray, cool day overall, but the best chance of rain should hold off until the evening and overnight. The European forecast model’s simulation from 7:00am Friday through 1:00pm Saturday does show the possibility of a few off-and-on showers during the day on Friday. The heaviest rain falls Friday night, then the last of the showers is out of here shortly after sunrise on Saturday.

The rest of Saturday should bring us decreasing clouds and increasing temperatures, and Sunday looks nice as well!

The dry weather will continue through the first half of next week, then another chance of rain heads our way to round out the month of January.

If that 10-day forecast pans out, this will be the Triangle’s second straight snow-free January…and the 21st on record (dating back to the 1880s).

